Driver loses control of BMW, crashes into Ravenna home after fleeing Ohio troopers (dash camera video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released dash camera video from Ohio law enforcement shows troopers chasing a driver who fled from a traffic stop before he eventually crashed in the Ravenna area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers tried to stop the driver of the BMW, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth McCauley, in the early morning hours of Dec. 17 for a headlight violation on State Route 14 near Cleveland Road.

McCauley, of Warren, refused to stop and he fled from troopers.

Investigators said McCauley eventually lost control of his BMW at a bend in the road during the pursuit and he crashed into a home.

McCauley was taken into custody and transported to a Portage County-area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. He faces numerous charges for traffic and equipment violations.

Drugs were also found in McCauley’s car, meaning he could face a possible charge for felony possession of a controlled substance, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.