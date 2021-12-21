2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver loses control of BMW, crashes into Ravenna home after fleeing Ohio troopers (dash camera video)

Car crashes after chase in Ravenna
Car crashes after chase in Ravenna(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released dash camera video from Ohio law enforcement shows troopers chasing a driver who fled from a traffic stop before he eventually crashed in the Ravenna area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers tried to stop the driver of the BMW, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth McCauley, in the early morning hours of Dec. 17 for a headlight violation on State Route 14 near Cleveland Road.

McCauley, of Warren, refused to stop and he fled from troopers.

Investigators said McCauley eventually lost control of his BMW at a bend in the road during the pursuit and he crashed into a home.

McCauley was taken into custody and transported to a Portage County-area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. He faces numerous charges for traffic and equipment violations.

Drugs were also found in McCauley’s car, meaning he could face a possible charge for felony possession of a controlled substance, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

Browns fans had to quickly shift their game-day plans for Saturday when the NFL changed the...
Hundreds of fans show up to Muni Lot despite an early Monday night game
Cleveland EMS experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID
Cleveland EMS experiences staffing shortages due to COVID
Driver of hit-skip wanted in Mentor-on-the-Lake
Driver of hit-skip wanted in Mentor-on-the-Lake
Driver of hit-skip wanted in Mentor-on-the-Lake
Driver of hit-skip wanted in Mentor-on-the-Lake