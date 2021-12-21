2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver of hit-skip wanted in Mentor-on-the-Lake

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize the silver coupe in the video shared by Mentor-on-the-Lake Police?

Police said it was involved in a hit-skip accident that happened on Chagrin Drive at 4:23 p.m. on Dec. 18, and detectives need the community to come forward with information that could lead to finding the driver.

After striking another car, the coupe continued southbound on Chagrin Drive, according to police.

Call police at 440-257-7234 and reference case #21-006807 with information that could lead to identifying the car or the driver.

