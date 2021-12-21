Family of East Cleveland girl killed in police chase demands review of Cleveland PD discipline

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 13-year-old girl killed in a police chase has called on incoming Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb to review the pursuit and disciplinary measures taken against the officers involved.

Monday marked the two-year anniversary of Tamia Chappman’s death; she was killed at the end of the chase, which began in Cleveland and ended in East Cleveland.

“They’re going to come in [to office] in the next few weeks, and this is going to be on their desk. We want this to be a priority. When the Mayor-elect ran, he said Cleveland can’t wait. That’s why we’re here. We can’t wait,” said attorney Stanley Jackson.

The family of Tamia Chappman marked the two year anniversary of her death today. She was killed at the end of a police chase from Cleveland to East Cleveland. Lawyers are asking incoming Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb to review the incident and police discipline. pic.twitter.com/21XcSklUbB — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) December 21, 2021

He was joined by Chappman’s family and friends outside a shuttered furniture store in East Cleveland where the teenager lost her life.

Chappman was walking with two friends when a 15-year-old driver crashed a stolen car into her. Police said he was fleeing after a carjacking at Target on West 117th Street on the city’s west side.

The driver eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 26 to 31 years in prison, while a teenage passenger was sentenced to four years in the juvenile justice system.

The Chappman family, along with the family of the girls she was walking with, previously sued the City of Cleveland.

“It should have never happened,” Jackson said on Monday. “We will continue to ask for and demand accountability for the officers to be disciplined.”

According to public records available through the city’s Office of Public Standards, the Civilian Police Review Board recommended disciplinary action for four officers, but it’s believed only one was actually disciplined by Chief Calvin Williams, who was not required to accept the board’s recommendations.

Jackson pointed to the board’s report that outlined problems with the police department’s automatic vehicle locator, or AVL, which tracks location of the fleet. They concluded that only eight of 338 Cleveland police vehicles had working AVL, and none of them were involved in the chase.

The board also reported some officers admitted to not being properly trained in certain aspects of the policies required by the consent decree, while transcripts revealed officers expressed concerns about speed and safety during the chase.

“What’s the point of having a policy if officers aren’t trained, officers don’t know the policy, their supervisors won’t enact the policy, and more importantly, none of them are held accountable,” Jackson asked.

Late Monday, a spokesperson for the Bibb transition team responded to the demands made by Jackson.

“Mayor-Elect Bibb will assume office on January 3rd, and in the meantime, we are preparing to govern the city. Many issues will require immediate attention like this, and we will be able to speak on this topic and others at that time,” they wrote.

At Monday’s celebration of Chappman’s life, Black Lives Matter Cleveland co-organizer Kareem Henton called for a federal investigation.

