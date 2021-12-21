Hundreds of fans show up to Muni Lot despite an early Monday night game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans had to quickly shift their game-day plans for Saturday when the NFL changed the Browns game to Monday.

The schedule change didn’t stop fans, like Jen Keenan and her son from showing up to tailgate at the Muni Lot on a Monday afternoon.

“We had all of our plans set to come up here Saturday. We were going to stay over at a hotel. We had to change everything at the last minute. Called off work, called the kids off school. And we’re going to watch maybe our third string practice squad. We don’t care we just want a Browns win,” said Keenan.

Other fans also called off work. Some though already had the day off, and wanted to take advantage of a Monday night game.

College kids on winter break were also able to take advantage of coming to the Muni Lot on a Monday afternoon. No matter what day the Browns play, the Browns can always count on their fans showing up.

