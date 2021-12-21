2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakeside High School student charged for falsifying shooting threat

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old Lakeside High School student will be charged with inducing panic for falsifying a shooting threat at Lakeside Junior and Senior High schools, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Dec. 20.

Sheriff Wiliam R. Niemi said the student reported to school officers that he received a message through social media from an unknown person who intended to shoot students at both the junior and senior high schools.

The threat prompted school officials to cancel classes for the Ashtabula Area School District on Monday as a precautionary measure, according to Niemi.

Niemi said the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office obtained information from the social media platform and the student’s internet service provider that indicated the individual who received the message was also the one who sent it.

The student admitted to investigators that he sent the threatening message to himself, Neimi said.

In addition to facing the felony charge of inducing panic, the student will also be immediately suspended from the school, according to Niemi.

