Mom, 16-month-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot grease in Butler County break-in, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 16-month-old son were injured when a suspect broke into their home and burned them with either hot grease or oil.

The mother called 911 around 7:50 a.m. reporting someone forced their way into her home in the 1700 block of Grand Boulevard, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt.

The woman was identified as Jayla Witt, 20, her father tells FOX19 NOW.

The mother told 911 the intruder poured something on her and her son while they were sleeping, Sgt. Burkhardt explained.

The substance that burned the two is thought to be either hot grease or oil, according to police. Sgt. Burkhardt said it looks like the suspect brought the hot grease or oil with them.

“She is sleeping in her bed; Next thing you know, somebody is pouring some hot liquid on her, which we believe to be either grease or oil,” Sgt. Burkhardt said.

The mother and son were “burned badly” and taken to the hospital, he said.

The injuries are not life-threatening, but they will remain in a Dayton hospital for at least the day, according to officials.

The suspect ran from the home after pouring the hot substance on the mother and son, police said.

It appears the intruder did not steal anything, Sgt. Burkhardt added.

Sgt. Burkhardt said this type of crime is one he has not seen in his two-plus decades on the force.

“After 22 years, I don’t think I’ve ever been on a call where somebody intentionally burned somebody with something like that,” Sgt. Burkhardt explained. “It’s usually a ball bat, a gun, a knife. To use something like that as a weapon, I’ve never heard of it.”

The victim’s dad, James Witt, thinks the suspect has to be someone that knew his daughter and lives nearby.

“They ain’t going to be across town and bring hot grease to here,” Witt claimed. “It’s one of these *expletive* around here.”

This father did have a message for whoever is responsible for hurting his daughter and grandchild:

“I want whoever knows anything about this to contact the police or contact me, and I’ll take care of it,” Witt stated. “We won’t need no jury. We won’t need nothing. An eye for an eye.”

Hamilton police said anyone with information should only contact their department.

Several detectives are investigating.

