Northeast Ohio hospitals give update on patient capacity levels as omicron variant overwhelms

FILE - COVID-19 surge
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Experts from Northeast Ohio’s top hospital systems are set to hold a joint briefing on Tuesday as the area’s emergency rooms take in a record-surge of COVID-19 patients.

Remarks from representatives from both the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The joint press conference with the two hospital systems is part of the “Stronger Together” pledge, a collaboration between the area’s health leaders to better provide care and address public medical needs.

The latest surge of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalizations has put capacity of Ohio’s hospitals at higher levels than what has ever been reported before.

The dire capacity levels come as the omicron variant surges across the country, particularly in Northeast Ohio.

Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US

Data shows that Cuyahoga County’s COVID-19 case per capita is among the highest in the United States.

This story will be updated.

