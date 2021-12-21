Northeast Ohio Weather: Quick shot of colder air tomorrow brings a threat of some lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front in the area this morning is keeping more clouds in place. These clouds should lift north allowing for gradual clearing. The zone east of Cleveland could hang on to a mostly cloudy sky most of the day. High temperatures today in the 40 to 45 degree range. A stronger cold front crosses tonight. The wind will pick up southwest to west at 10-20 mph. Increasing clouds. We do think a burst of lake enhanced snow develops just behind the cold front early in the morning. This will be followed by generally light lake effect snow through the day tomorrow. A trace to 2 inches of snow is in the forecast with most of that falling early in the morning. It’ll be blustery and chilly. Afternoon temperatures only around 30 degrees. This will be a quick shot of colder air. The air mass starts to warm again by Thursday.

