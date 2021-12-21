Officials address recent concerning social media posts, threats at Elyria schools
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Elyria spoke on Tuesday about a string a recent unfounded threats targeting area schools.
Remarks from members of the Elyria City School District were delivered at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The discussion on school safety came shortly after several students were interviewed after they appeared in social media posts with what appeared to be firearms and knives.
As a precaution, Elyria police stepped up patrols at all area schools before the holiday break
