Officials address recent concerning social media posts, threats at Elyria schools

Student arrested in connection with Elyria school threats
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Elyria spoke on Tuesday about a string a recent unfounded threats targeting area schools.

Remarks from members of the Elyria City School District were delivered at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The discussion on school safety came shortly after several students were interviewed after they appeared in social media posts with what appeared to be firearms and knives.

As a precaution, Elyria police stepped up patrols at all area schools before the holiday break

This story will be updated.

