2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment

Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ivermectin tablets for humans(Rosemond Crown)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A representative from Northeast Ohio said reaching capacity with an influx of COVID-19 patients is just one of many issues the state’s hospitals are encountering.

Democratic State Rep. Casey Weinstein said he was told by a hospital CEO that health care workers are being attacked by unvaccinated individuals on a daily basis for refusing to administer the “right” treatment.

Clashes between hospital staff and COVID-19 patients over the use of certain treatments are not new.

In August, a woman filed an emergency order with Butler County courts that forced an Ohio hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication typically used in care of horses.

Ohio COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says

Ivermectin is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 12,502 new COVID-19 cases, additional 584 hospitalizations
Boat show at the I-X Center postponed to March
Cleveland Clinic, UH opening drive-thru coronavirus testing this weekend
Registration required for mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland; site closes early Tuesday due to ‘high demand’
FILE - COVID-19 surge
Northeast Ohio hospitals give update on patient capacity levels as omicron variant overwhelms