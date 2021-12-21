2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parents are concerned about their children catching Covid-19 at school

Aurora City Schools making masks optional
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some parents are left concerned about the Aurora City School Board changing their masking policy.

Parents told 19 News that the board is going from requiring masks in the classroom to making them optional when students come back from winter break.

Mother Alison Dubsky walked us through her worries of sending her children to school.

She points her finger directly at the school board and says they need to reconsider the optional mask rule.

“These are the people that are in charge of my child’s education so they are putting my children at risk and they are putting my community at risk,” Dubsky said.

To be fair and let them explain their decision, we reached out to Aurora City Schools for comment. However, we have not heard back.

For now, Dubsky says she hopes masking goes back to being required to ease some of her and other parents’ concerns.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

87 fire cadets join Cleveland fire department
87 fire cadets join Cleveland fire department
Parents are concerned about their children catching Covid-19 at school
Parents are concerned about their children catching Covid-19 at school
Cleveland Public Library continues to offer walk-up and curbside services at all locations.
Cleveland Public Library returns to curbside service
Cleveland EMS personnel are asking for PTSD support to be covered by the city.
87 cadets join Cleveland fire department