Parents are concerned about their children catching Covid-19 at school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some parents are left concerned about the Aurora City School Board changing their masking policy.

Parents told 19 News that the board is going from requiring masks in the classroom to making them optional when students come back from winter break.

Mother Alison Dubsky walked us through her worries of sending her children to school.

She points her finger directly at the school board and says they need to reconsider the optional mask rule.

“These are the people that are in charge of my child’s education so they are putting my children at risk and they are putting my community at risk,” Dubsky said.

To be fair and let them explain their decision, we reached out to Aurora City Schools for comment. However, we have not heard back.

For now, Dubsky says she hopes masking goes back to being required to ease some of her and other parents’ concerns.

