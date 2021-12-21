2 Strong 4 Bullies
Push for legalizing marijuana makes way to Ohio Legislature

A quarter million people signed a petition for legalization to be considered.
Marijuana proposals could be heading to the Ohio Legislature
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted more than 200,000 signatures to initiate the legalizing of marijuana in Ohio. If at least 132,000 signatures are verified from at least 44 counties, the statute will have to be presented to the Ohio Legislators for consideration.

Below is what the Coalition is proposing:

● Legalizes and regulates the cultivation, manufacture, testing, and sale of marijuana and marijuana products to adults aged 21 and up.

● Legalizes home grow for adults aged 21 or older with a limit of 6 plants per person and 12 plants per household.

Taxing would work as follows:

● 36% of the tax will support social equity and jobs programs - if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for social equity and jobs programs in Ohio.

● 36% to provide funding for communities who host adult use cannabis dispensaries - if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for the communities who have adult use dispensaries.

● 25% to fund education and treatment for individuals with addiction issues - if passed, this statute could generate $104 million or more annually to research and treat substance abuse in Ohio.

● 3% to the Division of Cannabis Control and Tax Commissioner fund to cover regulatory and administrative costs for overseeing the adult use cannabis industry.

