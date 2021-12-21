Registration ends for mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland; due to ‘high demand’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to overwhelming demand the Cleveland Community COVID-19 Testing site is no longer accepting registration, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The ODH is encouraging people to find a COVID-19 test at a local pharmacy, doctor’s office, community health center, or urgent care center.

According to the ODH press release, they anticipate expansion of staff and testing capacity in the Cleveland area and additional registration opportunities will be available in the coming days.

Hundreds, most likely thousands of people, showed up on Tuesday on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic, to receive a COVID test, in a joint effort between the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, The Ohio National Guard, and the Ohio Department of Health.

Tuesday marked the first day of the community testing site, which is staffed by the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health. It is open to individuals who are at least 2 years old.

Demand was extraordinary and lines quickly grew very long as wait times soared to 3 hours and more, but that did not deter those who showed up, including Bonnie Mossman who could not find a home test kit or make a prompt appointment with her doctor.

“I looked online Sunday after I had been exposed and could not find anything and then I went to My Chart and they gave me a link to get an appointment for a test but the first one available was December 27th,” she said.

The Ohio National Guard spoke on Tuesday about how members will respond to medical facilities across the state following a recent order from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Results from the PCR tests are expected within two or three days of the sampling.

The drive-thru testing destination is located in the garage of the W.O. Walker Building in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, located at 10524 Euclid Avenue.

Due to high demand on Tuesday, new arrivals were being turned away from the line, officials from the Cleveland Clinic said around noon.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority even advised of traffic delays in the area because of the amount of people traveling to the testing site.

⚠️Due to COVID-19 testing at the Cleveland Clinic, the following routes are experiencing significant delays in the area of East 105th and Euclid:



#6, #9, #10, #11, #48, and the #50 — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) December 21, 2021

The COVID-19 testing site will be open through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the addition of more operating hours possible in the future. It will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.