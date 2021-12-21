2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Registration required for mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland; site closes early Tuesday due to ‘high demand’

Cleveland Clinic, UH opening drive-thru coronavirus testing this weekend
Cleveland Clinic, UH opening drive-thru coronavirus testing this weekend
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers of the just-opened mass community COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland want to remind people that registration is required for those hoping to take advantage of the resource.

Registration can be done online.

Tuesday marked the first day of the community testing site, which is staffed by the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health. It is open to individuals who are at least 2 years old.

Results from the PCR tests are expected within two or three days of the sampling.

The drive-thru testing destination is located in the garage of the W.O. Walker Building in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, located at 10524 Euclid Avenue.

Coordinators said they have observed people arriving who have not registered. An appointment is not required, but patients must register before visiting the site.

Due to high demand on Tuesday, new arrivals were being turned away from the line, officials from the Cleveland Clinic said around noon.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority even advised of traffic delays in the area because of the amount of people traveling to the testing site.

The COVID-19 testing site will be open through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the addition of more operating hours possible in the future. It will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 surge
Northeast Ohio hospitals give update on patient capacity levels as omicron variant overwhelms
Rapid antigen testing is the next generation that can make that available, and it has reached...
City of Cleveland to distribute supply of free at-home COVID-19 test kits
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in the United States,...
US sees 1st confirmed omicron-related death as variant takes over
The charter school shifted to remote learning in the wake of the callouts.
School shifts to remote learning after mass teacher callout over COVID death