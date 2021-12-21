Registration required for mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland; site closes early Tuesday due to ‘high demand’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers of the just-opened mass community COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland want to remind people that registration is required for those hoping to take advantage of the resource.

Registration can be done online.

Tuesday marked the first day of the community testing site, which is staffed by the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health. It is open to individuals who are at least 2 years old.

Results from the PCR tests are expected within two or three days of the sampling.

The drive-thru testing destination is located in the garage of the W.O. Walker Building in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, located at 10524 Euclid Avenue.

Coordinators said they have observed people arriving who have not registered. An appointment is not required, but patients must register before visiting the site.

Due to high demand on Tuesday, new arrivals were being turned away from the line, officials from the Cleveland Clinic said around noon.

Due to high demand at Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 testing site at W.O. Walker Building, we are no longer offering testing today.



Other options:

-Register & come back on Wed

-Schedule an appt w/a health system

-Pick up a self-test kit



Details: https://t.co/n7GHb2PKGf

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority even advised of traffic delays in the area because of the amount of people traveling to the testing site.

⚠️Due to COVID-19 testing at the Cleveland Clinic, the following routes are experiencing significant delays in the area of East 105th and Euclid:



#6, #9, #10, #11, #48, and the #50

The COVID-19 testing site will be open through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the addition of more operating hours possible in the future. It will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 for Christmas.

