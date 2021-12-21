2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reward offered for help capturing Cleveland man wanted for August 2020 murder

Alton Holloway (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of fugitive Alton Holloway.

Cleveland police said Holloway, 38, shot and killed John Dobrovic, 32, in August 2020.

Dobrovic was murdered in the area of W. 106th Street and Madison Avenue.

Two other suspects are already in custody.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Crime Stoppers at 216-25CRIME.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

