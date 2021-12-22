20-year-old woman shot by Garfield Heights officer after driver brandishes gun during pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department said an officer was involved in a shooting late Tuesday night.

According to information from police, officers responded to Valley Lane Apartment along Rockside just after 11:30 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told police that a blue SUV was fleeing the area, while someone in a red car may have possibly been injured.

While responding, police saw the blue SUV driving away at a high rate of speed. Officers chased the vehicle for a short time after the driver refused to stop, according to Garfield Heights police.

Eventually, police said the vehicle stopped at the train tracks near the intersection of Aetna Avenue and East 88th Street in Cleveland.

According to the Garfield Heights Police Department, the driver exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun while escaping. A Garfield Heights officer then fired his weapon, striking the vehicle’s passenger, identified by Cleveland police as a 20-year-old woman.

Cleveland police said the woman was taken to University Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver who initially brandished the firearm was not located.

The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, while the Cleveland Division of Police investigates the incident.

