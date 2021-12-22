2 Strong 4 Bullies
$2M bond for final suspect arrested in East Cleveland torture, murder case

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the five adult suspects charged in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, were in court Wednesday morning.

Alishah Pointer
Alishah Pointer(Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Hakeem Ali Shomo, the final suspect arrested, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Hakeem Ali Shomo
Hakeem Ali Shomo(East Cleveland police)

Shomo was taken into custody in Hopkinsville, KY on Dec. 12.

Nathaniel Poke had a brief hearing in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo where Poke was told what to expect during his trial.

Pointer’s body was found on Nov. 4 in the basement of a burned out abandoned home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner, the assailants believed Pointer had information relative to a crime committed in Cleveland and they tortured her in an attempt to get this information.

Family members told 19 News the information was related to the murder of Aminjas Shomo, 19, in Slavic Village earlier this month.

Chief Gardner added Pointer was transported to several different locations before finally being killed on Savannah Avenue.

The three other adult suspects, Portria Williams, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith, remain locked up at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Left to right, top to bottom: 17-year-old juvenile, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
Left to right, top to bottom: 17-year-old juvenile, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr., Portia Williams, Anthony Bryant, 17-year-old juvenile(Source: East Cleveland police)

Two 17-year-old girls are also charged in connection with the murder and are being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

All seven of the suspects are charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping.

