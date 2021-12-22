2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland-area restaurant group to require proof of vaccination, masks at all locations

Acqua di Luca, Luca Restaurants
Acqua di Luca, Luca Restaurants(Source: Luca Italian Cuisine Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A restaurant group that operates several locations in the Cleveland area announced a new mask and vaccine policy.

Luca Restaurants said in messages on social media that proof of vaccination and masks will be mandatory at all locations.

The vaccine requirement is “effective immediately.”

Luca Restaurants operates Luca West in Westlake, as well as Luca and Acqua Di Luca, both of Cleveland.

Effective today, December 22nd and until further notice, all Luca Restaurants will require guests to show proof of...

Posted by Luca Italian Cuisine on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

There are currently no coronavirus-related mandates in Cleveland, but the city of Chicago just enacted a proof of vaccination requirement for all restaurants and bars.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

