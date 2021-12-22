Cleveland-area restaurant group to require proof of vaccination, masks at all locations
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A restaurant group that operates several locations in the Cleveland area announced a new mask and vaccine policy.
Luca Restaurants said in messages on social media that proof of vaccination and masks will be mandatory at all locations.
The vaccine requirement is “effective immediately.”
Luca Restaurants operates Luca West in Westlake, as well as Luca and Acqua Di Luca, both of Cleveland.
There are currently no coronavirus-related mandates in Cleveland, but the city of Chicago just enacted a proof of vaccination requirement for all restaurants and bars.
