Cleveland woman pleads not guilty to murdering her cousin in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman accused of shooting and killing her cousin inside a business on the city’s East side in 2019 pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday morning.

Aleetica Fryerson was recently indicted on additional charges for the murder of Rodney Smith on Oct. 12, 2019.

Fryerson is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Smith was shot to death inside United Auto Group at 13801 Miles Avenue.

Cleveland police said Smith was shot in the chest during an argument and died at a local hospital.

Fryerson, who is out on bond, failed to show up at her arraignment on Tuesday and a warrant was issued for her arrest. The arrest warrant was canceled when she appeared on Wednesday.

Fryerson will be back in court on Jan. 31, 2022.

