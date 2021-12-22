Giant Eagle voluntarily recalls salad products for possible Listeria contamination

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you bought a salad item from Giant Eagle or Market District in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, or West Virginia between Dec. 12-20, check your refrigerator.

Giant Eagle recalled numerous salad items on Dec. 21 related to a nationwide Fresh Express recall due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The recall covers a variety of packaged salad items under the Fresh Express, Giant Eagle, and Market District brands in addition to select items sold in the company’s prepared foods departments.

Giant Eagle’s recall is associated with the nationwide recall by Fresh Express, which is a leading manufacturer of ready-to-eat greens, salads, spinach, and vegetables.

The following information was shared by Giant Eagle with the recall alert:

“Fresh Express announced its recall after learning that certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

Giant Eagle is conducting this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution. There are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle guests to date associated with this recall.”

Giant Eagle recalled the following items sold in the produce department with production codes of Z324 through Z350. Production codes are located on the front of package below use-by date.

Product Name UPC GIANT EAGLE SWEET BUTTER 3003492307 GIANT EAGLE COOKING SPINACH 3003492308 3003492308 GIANT EAGLE COLESLAW 3003492309 AMERICAN SALAD AMERICAN SALAD 3003492310 ITALIAN SALAD ITALIAN SALAD 3003492311 GIANT EAGLE HEARTS OF ROMAINE 3003492312 GIANT EAGLE BABY SPINACH 3003492313 GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS 3003492314 SHREDDED LETTUCE 8 OZ 3003492315 GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE GARDEN 3003492316 GIANT EAGLE ANGEL HAIR SLAW 3003492317 GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD 3003492319 GIANT EAGLE SHREDDED LETTUCE 16 OZ 3003492320 GIANT EAGLE JUICING GREENS 3003492321 GIANT EAGLE SWEET HEARTS 3003492322 GIANT EAGLE SPRING MIX 3003492323 GIANT EAGLE LEAFY ROMAINE 3003492324 GIANT EAGLE 50/50 SPRING & SPINACH MIX 3003492325 GIANT EAGLE SWEET & CRUNCHY 3003492326 GIANT EAGLE CLAMSHELL SPINACH 3003492327 GIANT EAGLE VEGGIE LOVERS 3003492328 GIANT EAGLE SWEET KALE CHOPPED KIT 3003492329 GIANT EAGLE CHOPPED ASIAN SALAD 3003492331 GIANT EAGLE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD 3003492332 GIANT EAGLE CAESAR LIGHT 3003492334 GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SUPREME 3003492335 GIANT EAGLE BACON CAESAR KIT 3003492336 GIANT EAGLE CHEDDAR CHIPOTLE CHOPPED KIT 3003492338 GIANT EAGLE SUNFLOWER CRISP KIT 3003492339 GIANT EAGLE CAESAR CHOPPED KIT 3003492340 GIANT EAGLE SPINACH 3003492348 GIANT EAGLE AMERICAN 24 OZ 3003493037 GIANT EAGLE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED 3003493944 MARKET DISTRICT KALE CAESAR KIT 3003493972 GIANT EAGLE FANCY GREENS 3003494283 GIANT EAGLE POMEGRANATE CHOPPED SALAD 3003494284 GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS 3338365162 GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS 6055690000 FRESH EXPRESS ITALIAN SALAD 7127921100 FRESH EXPRESS SWEET BUTTER BLEND 7127922103 FRESH EXPRESS AMERICAN SALAD 7127924100 FRESH EXPRESS SWEET BUTTER BLEND 7127922103 FRESH EXPRESS AMERICAN SALAD 7127924100 FRESH EXPRESS AMERICAN SALAD 7127924102 FRESH EXPRESS HEARTS OF ROMAINE SALAD 7127926102 GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS 7127926501 FRESH EXPRESS BABY FLAT LEAF SPINACH 7127927100 GIANT EAGLE COOKING SPINACH 3003492308 FRESH EXPRESS AVOCADO CAESAR 7127930921 FRESH EXPRESS ASIAN CAESAR 7127930923 FRESH EXPRESS ORGANIC CAESAR KIT 7127978701

The following items sold in the prepared foods department with best-by dates through Dec. 22 are included in Giant Eagle’s voluntary recall:

Product Name UPC GYRO MEAL KIT 28661600000 HUNGER BUSTER ITALIAN HOAGIE 25163300000 CHICKEN STREET TACOS KIT 25659800000 HOUSE SALAD 25657700000

Customers who purchased the affected products should dispose of them or return them to their local Giant Eagle or Market District.

Those who bring in the qualifying receipt could receive a refund on their purchase of the affected product.

Call Giant Eagle’s Customer Service care at 1-800-553-2324 with questions.

