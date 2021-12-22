2 Strong 4 Bullies
Giant Eagle voluntarily recalls salad products for possible Listeria contamination

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you bought a salad item from Giant Eagle or Market District in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, or West Virginia between Dec. 12-20, check your refrigerator.

Giant Eagle recalled numerous salad items on Dec. 21 related to a nationwide Fresh Express recall due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The recall covers a variety of packaged salad items under the Fresh Express, Giant Eagle, and Market District brands in addition to select items sold in the company’s prepared foods departments.

Giant Eagle’s recall is associated with the nationwide recall by Fresh Express, which is a leading manufacturer of ready-to-eat greens, salads, spinach, and vegetables.

The following information was shared by Giant Eagle with the recall alert:

“Fresh Express announced its recall after learning that certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

Giant Eagle is conducting this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution. There are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle guests to date associated with this recall.”

Giant Eagle recalled the following items sold in the produce department with production codes of Z324 through Z350. Production codes are located on the front of package below use-by date.

Product NameUPC
GIANT EAGLE SWEET BUTTER3003492307
GIANT EAGLE COOKING SPINACH 30034923083003492308
GIANT EAGLE COLESLAW3003492309
AMERICAN SALAD AMERICAN SALAD3003492310
ITALIAN SALAD ITALIAN SALAD3003492311
GIANT EAGLE HEARTS OF ROMAINE3003492312
GIANT EAGLE BABY SPINACH3003492313
GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS3003492314
SHREDDED LETTUCE 8 OZ3003492315
GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE GARDEN3003492316
GIANT EAGLE ANGEL HAIR SLAW3003492317
GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD3003492319
GIANT EAGLE SHREDDED LETTUCE 16 OZ3003492320
GIANT EAGLE JUICING GREENS3003492321
GIANT EAGLE SWEET HEARTS3003492322
GIANT EAGLE SPRING MIX3003492323
GIANT EAGLE LEAFY ROMAINE3003492324
GIANT EAGLE 50/50 SPRING & SPINACH MIX3003492325
GIANT EAGLE SWEET & CRUNCHY3003492326
GIANT EAGLE CLAMSHELL SPINACH3003492327
GIANT EAGLE VEGGIE LOVERS3003492328
GIANT EAGLE SWEET KALE CHOPPED KIT3003492329
GIANT EAGLE CHOPPED ASIAN SALAD3003492331
GIANT EAGLE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD3003492332
GIANT EAGLE CAESAR LIGHT3003492334
GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SUPREME3003492335
GIANT EAGLE BACON CAESAR KIT3003492336
GIANT EAGLE CHEDDAR CHIPOTLE CHOPPED KIT3003492338
GIANT EAGLE SUNFLOWER CRISP KIT3003492339
GIANT EAGLE CAESAR CHOPPED KIT3003492340
GIANT EAGLE SPINACH3003492348
GIANT EAGLE AMERICAN 24 OZ3003493037
GIANT EAGLE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED3003493944
MARKET DISTRICT KALE CAESAR KIT3003493972
GIANT EAGLE FANCY GREENS3003494283
GIANT EAGLE POMEGRANATE CHOPPED SALAD3003494284
GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS3338365162
GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS6055690000
FRESH EXPRESS ITALIAN SALAD7127921100
FRESH EXPRESS SWEET BUTTER BLEND7127922103
FRESH EXPRESS AMERICAN SALAD7127924100
FRESH EXPRESS SWEET BUTTER BLEND7127922103
FRESH EXPRESS AMERICAN SALAD7127924100
FRESH EXPRESS AMERICAN SALAD7127924102
FRESH EXPRESS HEARTS OF ROMAINE SALAD7127926102
GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS7127926501
FRESH EXPRESS BABY FLAT LEAF SPINACH7127927100
GIANT EAGLE COOKING SPINACH3003492308
FRESH EXPRESS AVOCADO CAESAR7127930921
FRESH EXPRESS ASIAN CAESAR7127930923
FRESH EXPRESS ORGANIC CAESAR KIT7127978701

The following items sold in the prepared foods department with best-by dates through Dec. 22 are included in Giant Eagle’s voluntary recall:

Product NameUPC
GYRO MEAL KIT28661600000
HUNGER BUSTER ITALIAN HOAGIE25163300000
CHICKEN STREET TACOS KIT25659800000
HOUSE SALAD25657700000

Customers who purchased the affected products should dispose of them or return them to their local Giant Eagle or Market District.

Those who bring in the qualifying receipt could receive a refund on their purchase of the affected product.

Call Giant Eagle’s Customer Service care at 1-800-553-2324 with questions.

