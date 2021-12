LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police said Dakota Vivian has been missing since Dec. 6, and the department is now asking the community to help find him.

Call or text Det. Gray at 440-654-3397 if you see him or know where he may be.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Dakota Vivian (Lorain County CSI)

