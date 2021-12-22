LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police said a porch pirate was caught on camera stealing two Amazon packages, and detectives need the community to help identify the alleged thief.

Police said the packages for Christmas were stolen from the front porch of a home in the 1840 block of Reeves Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 19.

She was last seen walking southbound on Reeves Avenue towards West 19th Street.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification:

Lorain porch pirate caught on camera (Lorain County CSI)

Call Det. Kovach at 440-204-2105 if you recognize her or have any other information on this theft.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

