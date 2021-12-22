2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain porch pirate caught on camera

Lorain porch pirate caught on camera
Lorain porch pirate caught on camera(Lorain County CSI)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police said a porch pirate was caught on camera stealing two Amazon packages, and detectives need the community to help identify the alleged thief.

Police said the packages for Christmas were stolen from the front porch of a home in the 1840 block of Reeves Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 19.

She was last seen walking southbound on Reeves Avenue towards West 19th Street.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification:

Lorain porch pirate caught on camera
Lorain porch pirate caught on camera(Lorain County CSI)

Call Det. Kovach at 440-204-2105 if you recognize her or have any other information on this theft.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police release body cam video of fatal shooting
Wicked
WICKED cancels Playhouse Square matinee performance for Dec. 22 over COVID-19 concerns
Cleveland Clinic, UH opening drive-thru coronavirus testing this weekend
Registration ends for mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland; due to ‘high demand’
Giant Eagle voluntarily recalls salad products for possible Listeria contamination