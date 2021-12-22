2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man claims Amazon driver crashed into his car

The car was Christmas present for his daughter
By Aria Janel
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Frederick Miranda bought his daughter a car for Christmas. but just one day after he brought it home, it was hit by an Amazon truck while parked in front of his house.

“It broke the control arm so one tire was straight the other one was crooked,” explained Miranda.

Miranda showed 19 news a video of the amazon driver and photos of the accident that happened on Cleveland’s West Side.

Miranda said the supervisor of the driver asked him not to call the police, and they would pay him out of pocket.

“I really didn’t think nothing of it,” said Miranda. “I just didn’t want the guy to get fired; it’s hard to get a job out here.”

After days of not hearing anything, Miranda went by the Amazon hub.

He left with no resolution and had to pay the bill himself.

Our 19 News Troubleshooter Team reached out to Amazon’s PR team, which told us they’re launching an investigation to figure out exactly what happened.

As for Miranda, he’s now hoping his voice will no longer be silenced, and he’ll get the help he deserves.

