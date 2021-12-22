Man shot multiple times while driving in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was driving in Akron early Tuesday morning when he was shot multiple times, Akron police said.

The victim was in the area of Spicer Street and E. Thornton Street around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday when an unknown suspect pulled up next to him and began firing.

Police said multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is being treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital for injuries that police said are believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.