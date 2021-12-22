2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MetroHealth to temporarily close 3 medical centers to align staff at other locations during COVID-19 surge

FILE - MetroHealth rehab
FILE - MetroHealth rehab(MetroHealth)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth System announced on Wednesday that three medical centers will soon be closed temporarily so other locations can be staffed during the current COVID-19 surge.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27, MetroHealth will temporarily close the Rocky River, State Road, and Medina health centers.

Caregivers from those facilities will staff other MetroHealth locations that are in need of resources and workers during the COVID-19 surge as omicron takes over as a dominant coronavirus variant.

The hospital system said patients with appointments at any of the three impacted locations will be referred to a different facility or telehealth options.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

Several Northeast Ohio restaurants offering take-out only or closing due to COVID-19
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 12,864 new COVID-19 cases, additional 492 hospitalizations
19 News
Akron hospital president on conflicts over COVID-19 treatments: ‘An unfortunate consequence, but it is occurring’
National Guard members will be first deployed to 7 northern Ohio hospitals (list)