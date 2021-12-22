MetroHealth to temporarily close 3 medical centers to align staff at other locations during COVID-19 surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth System announced on Wednesday that three medical centers will soon be closed temporarily so other locations can be staffed during the current COVID-19 surge.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27, MetroHealth will temporarily close the Rocky River, State Road, and Medina health centers.

Caregivers from those facilities will staff other MetroHealth locations that are in need of resources and workers during the COVID-19 surge as omicron takes over as a dominant coronavirus variant.

Starting Monday, December 27, MetroHealth will temporarily close the Rocky River, State Road (excluding physical therapy), and Medina Health Centers to accommodate staffing needs at other locations due to the COVID surge. pic.twitter.com/G4hMqjkere — MetroHealth (@metrohealthCLE) December 22, 2021

The hospital system said patients with appointments at any of the three impacted locations will be referred to a different facility or telehealth options.

