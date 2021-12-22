2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly Wednesday before Christmas warm-up

Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly Wednesday before a warmer end to the week
Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly Wednesday before a warmer end to the week(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front passed through overnight Wednesday kicking up the winds for today.

Wind gusts will be out of the west 10-20, with gusts close to 40 MPH.

Lake effect snow is still possible late Wednesday morning.

A trace to 2 inches of snow is in the forecast with most of that falling early in the morning.

It’ll be blustery and chilly.

Afternoon temperatures will be only around 30 degrees, with wind chill values in the teens

This will be a quick shot of colder air.

The air mass starts to warm again by Thursday.

Rain arrives late Friday night into Saturday where highs will warm close to 50 degrees.

Unfortunately, it’s looking more like a wet Christmas than a white one.

A few snowflakes may mix in late Saturday night as scattered showers linger.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

