Ohio troopers seize $153,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop, including 50 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms

Mushrooms seized during Ohio traffic stop
Mushrooms seized during Ohio traffic stop(Source: OSHP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old woman from Louisiana is now facing felony drug trafficking charges in Ohio following a recent traffic stop by state troopers.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped the driver of a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica with Minnesota registration for speeding along I-70 in Madison County on the morning of Dec. 17.

Criminal indicators during the traffic stop prompted troopers to call in a drug-sniffing canine, which eventually led to a probable cause search.

During the search, troopers said a large amount of drugs estimated to value approximately $153,000 was seized, including:

  • 50 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 20 pounds of marijuana
  • 3 pounds of psilocybin-laced tablets

Troopers stopped a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica with Minnesota registration for a speed violation on Interstate 70. Criminal...

Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The driver, later identified as Natalie Borchers, of New Orleans was taken into custody and booked at the Tri-County Jail on charges for drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.

If convicted, Borchers faces up to 14 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

