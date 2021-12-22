Several Northeast Ohio restaurants offering take-out only or closing due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, some restaurants are making the decision to close during the holidays or offer take-out service only.

Great Lakes Brewing Company announced Wednesday, Dec. 22. they are closed until further notice.

Anyone who bought tickets for their Brew Year’s Eve and any December brewery tour will automatically receive a refund.

The gift shop at Great Lakes Brewing Company will remain open.

The Flying Fig will be open for take out only from Tuesday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 23.

The Happy Dog at 5801 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland is closed through Christmas.

“With the current cases climbing rapidly, we want to play it safe and give our staff and community the opportunity to have a healthy Holiday. Thank you for understanding, and we hope to be back soon… but for now stay safe & have a Happy Holiday,” posted the owners of the Happy Dog.

Prosperity Social Club in Tremont will be closed at least through Christmas.

The Spotted Owl in Tremont will also be closed at least through Christmas.

And, Thai Thai in Lakewood is only offering takeout services at this time.

The Winkling Lizard Galleria location Downtown will be closed through Jan. 2, 2022 to help staff busier stores.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.