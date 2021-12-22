2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sports gambling bill officially signed by Governor, gambling expected to start late 2022

The sports gambling bill passed the house and senate earlier December.
Kiosks like this one at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will soon be a familiar sight to...
Sports gambling kiosks.(William Hill Sportsbook via Cronkite News)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed House Bill 29, which permits sports wagering in Ohio.

The new law is expected to bring sports gambling online at some point in late 2022. Sports gambling is already legal in 30 states and is expected to be taxed at 10%.

Sportsbooks will be operating in-person and online, and it will be a huge undertaking for the state to set up. Sports betting will be highly regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

The bill covers three distinct gaming levels, each lasting for five years:

  • Type A, the mobile app license
  • Type B, brick and mortar operators
  • Type C, kiosks, and certain lottery retail agents includes certain businesses that hold a specific liquor permit.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission will be the main regulatory agency overseeing the program, with the Ohio Lottery Commission having a role with kiosks operating in a lottery retail space.

The state hopes it would launch sometime in 2022, with a January 1, 2023 date set as the latest it would start.

MGM Northfield Park released the following statement regarding the bill being signed.

“Here at MGM Northfield Park, we’re thrilled to be one step closer to offering a world-class sports betting experience with BetMGM. We already know Ohio residents enjoy sports wagering and look forward to bringing an incredible betting experience to our state in a highly regulated and responsible manner, allowing us to bring in more jobs and keep dollars out of the illegal market and in Ohio where they belong.”

-MGM Northfield Park spokesperson

