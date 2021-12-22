WICKED cancels Playhouse Square matinee performance for Dec. 22 over COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square confirmed the matinee performance of WICKED on Dec. 22 is canceled.

The performances of WICKED scheduled for Dec. 20 and 21 were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ticket holders who purchased directly from Playhouse Square through either the box office, phone, or website will automatically receive a full refund including handling fees.

Credit card refunds will appear on accounts within 7-10 days.

However, ticket holders who purchased or received tickets through a third party will need to contact them directly.

Performances of WICKED at Playhouse Square will resume on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the remaining performances listed below can be purchased at playhousesquare.org.

Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test result for guests 12 years of age and older are required.

Masks are also required for guests of all ages, including children.

Playhouse Square confirmed all performances of A Christmas Carol by Great Lakes Theater will go on as scheduled.

