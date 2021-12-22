WICKED cancels Playhouse Square matinee performance for Dec. 22 over COVID-19 concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square confirmed the matinee performance of WICKED on Dec. 22 is canceled.
The performances of WICKED scheduled for Dec. 20 and 21 were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ticket holders who purchased directly from Playhouse Square through either the box office, phone, or website will automatically receive a full refund including handling fees.
Credit card refunds will appear on accounts within 7-10 days.
However, ticket holders who purchased or received tickets through a third party will need to contact them directly.
Performances of WICKED at Playhouse Square will resume on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the remaining performances listed below can be purchased at playhousesquare.org.
- Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
- Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
- Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Proof of vaccination or a negative test result for guests 12 years of age and older are required.
Masks are also required for guests of all ages, including children.
Playhouse Square confirmed all performances of A Christmas Carol by Great Lakes Theater will go on as scheduled.
