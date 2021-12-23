BBB warns of fake COVID tests, treatments, vaccines ahead of holidays
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With Christmas just days away, the Cleveland Better Business Bureau is warning of Grinch-like scammers.
While some are gearing up for family gatherings and travel, the BBB said others are looking to make a quick buck with fake COVID tests, treatments and vaccines.
If you’re looking for an at-home rapid test this holiday season, the BBB recommends following these safety practices:
- Check with your doctor or local health department
- Check claims of FDA approval
- Be suspicious of advertising claims
- Only buy from reputable stores and websites.
- Be sure the online store has working contact info
Worried you’re the victim of a scam? Click here to report it to the BBB.
