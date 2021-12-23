BBB warns of fake COVID tests, treatments, vaccines ahead of holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With Christmas just days away, the Cleveland Better Business Bureau is warning of Grinch-like scammers.

While some are gearing up for family gatherings and travel, the BBB said others are looking to make a quick buck with fake COVID tests, treatments and vaccines.

If you’re looking for an at-home rapid test this holiday season, the BBB recommends following these safety practices:

Check with your doctor or local health department

Check claims of FDA approval

Be suspicious of advertising claims

Only buy from reputable stores and websites.

Be sure the online store has working contact info

