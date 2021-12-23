2 Strong 4 Bullies
BBB warns of fake COVID tests, treatments, vaccines ahead of holidays

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With Christmas just days away, the Cleveland Better Business Bureau is warning of Grinch-like scammers.

While some are gearing up for family gatherings and travel, the BBB said others are looking to make a quick buck with fake COVID tests, treatments and vaccines.

If you’re looking for an at-home rapid test this holiday season, the BBB recommends following these safety practices:

  • Check with your doctor or local health department
  • Check claims of FDA approval
  • Be suspicious of advertising claims
  • Only buy from reputable stores and websites.
  • Be sure the online store has working contact info

Worried you’re the victim of a scam? Click here to report it to the BBB.

