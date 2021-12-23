2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic extends postponement of nonurgent surgeries as Ohio hospitals seek beds for COVID patients

Cleveland Clinic file photo (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic on Thursday announced that nonurgent surgeries will continue to be postponed into the new year.

The extension comes as Ohio hospitals near capacity and seek available beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to a news release, the postponement was extended through Jan. 14, 2022.

Read the full statement from Cleveland Clinic below:

“Our Ohio hospitals continue to see high volumes of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In order to make additional beds available, we are extending the postponement of non-urgent surgeries requiring a hospital bed at our Ohio hospitals through Jan. 14, 2022. It is important to understand that our hospitals and emergency departments remain open to care for our community. Essential and urgent surgeries, as well as cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries, and outpatient surgeries not requiring a hospital bed will continue to be scheduled during this time period. We will continue to evaluate our scheduled surgical patients as the pandemic continues. We continue to urge our communities to take precautions and receive their COVID-19 vaccine, as the majority of our patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

