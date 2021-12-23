COVID-19 testing site in University Circle registration back open again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the overwhelming demand, appointments are now being required at the COVID-19 mass testing site in University Circle.

The Ohio Department of Health announced late Wednesday afternoon that individuals will now need to register for a scheduled appointment time. The past two days folks simply had to register but were allowed to show up anytime during the site’s operating hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to ODOH, once an appointment time is confirmed, individuals will be prompted to register with MAKO labs.

The health department said everyone must have a confirmed appointment time and a QR code from MAKO to be tested, even if you have previously registered. Any unscheduled patient will not be able to be tested at the site.

The on-site, drive-thru testing is located in the garage of the W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Individuals 2 years and older are able to register. The site will offer free PCR testing, and individuals will receive their results in approximately 2-3 days. Masks are required except when testing is underway.

The following is additional information, according to ODOH, regarding the University Circle, mass testing site:

Due to the high demand for testing, we ask individuals not to arrive more than 15 minutes early for your test. Those who arrive more than 15 minutes early will be asked to come back at their scheduled appointment time.

If you are unable to register at the Cleveland Community COVID-19 Testing site, we encourage you to find a COVID-19 test at one of many other locations, such as a local retail pharmacy, doctor’s office, community health center, or urgent care center. Visit the Coronavirus.Ohio.gov site to find a testing center near you. Rapid testing kits are available for purchase at groceries and pharmacies, and for free at many local health departments and public libraries. Please do not go to an emergency department for COVID-19 testing.

The Walker Community COVID-19 Testing site is led by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard and supported by Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.

