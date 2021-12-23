2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash triggers lane closures on I-480 WB in Garfield Heights(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crash has triggered lane closures in the westbound lanes of I-480 at Broadway Avenue in Garfield Heights.

Police dispatch said ODOT crews responded around 9:40 a.m. and are directing traffic.

Traffic cameras show a significant backup as of 10:15 a.m. with only drivers in the fast lane getting by.

There was no estimated time of reopening when 19 News spoke to police dispatch.

There’s no word on injuries.

