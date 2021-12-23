Demand for COVID-19 testing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport increases with holiday travelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jacqueline Bunkley knows a lot about COVID-19, and a lot about travel.

She’s a nurse.

Bunkley is making sure travelers are good to go when leaving for a trip at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The airport has set up an area at the gates for anyone looking to get tested.

There are many different test options, including rapid.

“Well, I always love to help people. Honestly, ran into this position on Indeed and it’s just been great ever since joining this team,” Bunkley said.

Testing at the airport is happening from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Satish Kumar is travelling to Dubai.

He has a long trip ahead of him and knows the importance of taking precaution from the omicron variant.

“You have to make yourself safe and that’s my opinion about this virus,” he said.

Kumar and Bunkley both have one thing in common. They know how urgent it is for everyone to make sure they don’t spread COVID-19, no matter where they go.

“There’s a lot of people travelling, especially for the holiday season/ So again, stay safe wear, wear your mask, and sanitize,” Bunkley added.

