Dollar General breaking and entering suspect wanted in Eastlake

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Police said the Dollar General breaking and entering suspect is on the loose, and officers need the community to help identify them.

Police said officers were called to the store on Vine Street at 12: 33 a.m. on Dec. 22.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Eastlake Police dispatch at 440-951-1400 ext. 5.

