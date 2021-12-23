2 Strong 4 Bullies
Emergency crews respond to parking garage collapse at Lakewood apartment building

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a parking garage collapse at a Lakewood apartment building.

According to Lakewood police, officers were first dispatched to reports of the collapse of the garage at the Marine West apartment building on Edgewater Drive at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

A photo provided to 19 News from a witness on scene shows a large portion of land collapsed onto the ramp into the underground parking facility.

Lakewood garage collapse
Lakewood garage collapse(Source: Provided to WOIO/@alec_kwait Twitter)

Emergency responders were on scene assessing damage.

Lakewood police activity at apartment building
Lakewood police activity at apartment building(Source: WOIO)

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

