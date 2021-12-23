Greater Cleveland Food Bank provides food ahead of holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Every week the Greater Cleveland Food Bank provides food to about 2 thousand families. This week was no different.

“It’s a great help to a lot of families that are struggling during this time of year”, said Tammy Torres.

Tammy, is a mother of 3 she says this past year has been hard to make ends meet.

”It’s a struggle but I come down here knowing that they can help,” said Torres.

This beloved Cleveland institution had more than 100 volunteers handing out food. From police officers to high school football players.

“I think it’s important because there are people with more than other people, and I feel like the people with more options and food can give back to people with less,” said volunteer, Jaden Wilkerson.

Cuyahoga County has the largest number of children experiencing food insecurity in the state of Ohio.

On Wednesday, they had enough food to help at least 4 thousand families.

“I feel blessed to be able to come down here and be able to get help to provide for my family,” said Torres.

