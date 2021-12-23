Northeast Ohio restaurant owners fear another shutdown as COVID-19 cases increase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elle owner Izzy Schachner has a lot on his plate...

Even during the pandemic, he said he’s managed to keep his Solon restaurant open, the take-out restaurant Birdigo, and 56 Kitchen.

He told 19 News with the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, he’s seeing rising food costs and a slowdown in people dining out.

“A lot of our friends who own restaurants have already closed down again until next year or have switched to take-out only and have closed dining room. So, it’s kind of like, ‘here we go again,’” he said.

It is funding that Schachner said saved him and other local businesses in 2020, but, he’s worried for what’s to come.

“We have no idea if there’s anything that’s going to help with the Omicron variant in terms of government assistance,” Schachner said.

He said his saving grace has been the undying support of patrons.

Joe Gilmore is a regular customer who said everyone should try their best to give local businesses a so-called “shot in the arm.”

“Generally better quality than a chain and just keeping local income in the community is a positive thing,” Gilmore said.

Schachner told 19 News that private dining and larger events are being canceled.

He hopes he and his employees are able to stay afloat despite the worsening COVID-19 numbers.

“We are struggling in terms of labor. We’re trying to do our best out there,” Schachner said.

