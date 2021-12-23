Northeast Ohio weather: Warming and rain for Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold start to Thursday with wake up temperatures in the low 20s for most.

The air mass starts to warm again by Thursday as winds from the south arrive.

Highs will be in the low 40s, with some spotty light precipitation as a warm front lifts in.

Temperatures will stay around 40 degrees overnight into Friday.

Rain arrives late Friday night into Saturday where highs will warm close to 50 degrees.

Scattered rain showers linger through Christmas Day.

A few snowflakes may mix in late Saturday night as scattered showers linger.

A similar pattern sets up as we head into the final week of December.

