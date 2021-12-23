Ohio BCI investigates Akron police officer-involved shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department on Thursday requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The request for Ohio BCI to assist came early Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

Authorities are investigating in the area of 26th Street SW near Marmax Avenue, according to a 19 News photographer.

Our crew said Ohio BCI remains on scene as of 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

