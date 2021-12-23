2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio BCI investigates Akron police officer-involved shooting

Ohio BCI investigates Akron police officer-involved shooting
Ohio BCI investigates Akron police officer-involved shooting
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department on Thursday requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The request for Ohio BCI to assist came early Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

*** Akron police officials are expected to give an update shortly. Watch in the video player below.

Authorities are investigating in the area of 26th Street SW near Marmax Avenue, according to a 19 News photographer.

Our crew said Ohio BCI remains on scene as of 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

19 News has reached out to Akron Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

