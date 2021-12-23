Ohio Military Reserve members to assist at Cuyahoga County jail during COVID-19 staffing shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor announced on Thursday plans to send members of the Ohio Military Reserve to the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center to temporarily assist with staffing as the jail deals internally with rising COVID-19 cases.

Approval from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came following a request from Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, who said the corrections facility is facing staffing shortages because of another coronavirus surge.

When the request from Budish was first made, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said 56 Cuyahoga County jail staff members and 147 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the plan, the 25 members of the Ohio Military Reserve will assist at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center for 30 days.

Additional measures that will be implemented at the jail during the staffing shortage include:

Application of CDC-issued COVID-19 guidance

Closing of non-essential staff posts

Expediting of hiring staff

Reducing visitiations

Prioritizing individuals who are a threat to public safety

Budish released the following statement:

“We thank Governor DeWine for his continued and much-needed support as COVID continues to rage through Cuyahoga County.

Recently, we have seen different variants spread quickly throughout our community, which has sadly resulted in our county having the third most positive cases per capita in the entire nation. The County Jail is no exception and unfortunately reflects this grave trend with 160 inmates and 42 corrections staff testing positive as of today.

The safety, health, and well-being of all members of our community are of utmost importance and we will continue to do everything we can to respond to this new wave.

In order to protect our prisoners, staff, and community, I asked the Governor for help. He immediately responded by offering to send 25 members of the Ohio Military Reserve to help us in the jail. I am deeply appreciative.”

Assistance from the military reserve members will begin on Dec. 28.

