Painesville apartment raided in drug trafficking investigation twice in over a month

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A drug trafficking investigation led to Painesville Police and the Lake County Narcotics Agency to raid a Grant Street apartment for the second time in just over a month, the LCNA confirmed.

LCNA said its agents teamed up with Painesville Police detectives and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to serve a search warrant at the apartment around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20.

When authorities got inside, agents and officers found nine people inside the two-bedroom apartment, according to LCNA.

LCNA said authorities found suspected crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, a digital scale, cash, and cookware suspected to be used for manufacturing crack cocaine.

A 41-year-old Painesville man was arrested on drug possession charges, LCNA confirmed, and additional charges will be filed through the Lake County Grand Jury.

Two other males were arrested on outstanding warrants issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Painesville Police, LCNA said.

LCNA said this same apartment was raided on Nov. 18 with the assistance of Painesville Police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Both search warrants stem from an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to LCNA.

