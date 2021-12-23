2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County deputy, K9 find drugs on reckless driver
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop for reckless operation and suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated lead to an arrest and seizure of drugs, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The traffic stop was conducted by Deputy Moore, with the help of K9 Cavo, on Dec. 21.

PCSO said the driver was identified as Shawn Patrick Gallagher II, who had a felony warrant for receiving stolen property through Summit County.

Shawn Patrick Gallagher II(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

He was then placed under arrest, according to PCSO.

A search led to authorities finding a bulk amount of ecstasy, in addition to crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him, PSCO said.

Gallagher was taken to the Portage County Justice Center to be booked on drug possession charges, according to PCSO.

PCSO said investigators later found out Gallagher was driving erratic to avoid deputies.

“The Portage County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit is committed to keeping the motoring public safe from drug-impaired and reckless drivers,” PCSO said. “Nice work to Deputy Moore and K9 Cavo on this stop.”

