Richmond Heights thieves steal thousands of dollars in Dollar General merchandise

Richmond Heights thieves steal thousands of dollars in Dollar General merchandise(Richmond Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two thieves stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from Dollar General, and Richmond Heights Police need the community to help identify the suspects.

Police said the two males went inside the Chardon Road store around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 19.

The suspects immediately got into the storage room where they took thousands of dollars in merchandise, according to police.

They loaded the stolen property into the black Cadillac they had pre-positioned in the back parking lot next to the exit door, police said.

Police said more photos are coming as officers continue to go through the numerous cameras that caught the thieves in action, but the department shared these photos on its Facebook page:

Call the Richmond Heights Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-383-6309 if you recognize the suspects, the car, or have any other information on this crime.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

