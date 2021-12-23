2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rocky River woman calls police, claims she’s victim of kidnapping in her own car

By Jim Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A Rocky River woman claims she was kidnapped in her own car after another woman stole the vehicle from a Fairview Park parking lot.

According to Fairview Park police, the 66-year-old woman told officers she was inside the ATT&T store at the Westgate shopping center Saturday afternoon when the other woman took her keys from her purse and ran outside.

She said the suspect got into her car; then, in an attempt to stop her, she told investigators she got into the passenger seat.

The suspect drove away, with the victim still in the car.

As they traveled toward I-90, the victim called 911.

“I’ve been kidnapped in my car,” she told dispatchers. “This girl has kidnapped me.”

The woman could be heard screaming frantically.

A separate 911 call was made by an employee in the store.

“One of our current customers... another customer came in and took her keys from her and is trying to steal her car right now,” the male employee told dispatchers.

According to Fairview Park police, the suspect then threw the victim’s phone out of the window before letting her out of the car near South Marginal Road and McKinley.

Cleveland police eventually found the car at Hopkins International Airport.

Brandy Danita Hookfin was arrested and booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail. She’s awaiting formal charges.

Fairview Park police believe she tried stealing another car from a nearby bank.

