14 cars broken into within 2 miles in 1 night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Fourteen cars were broken into within two miles in one night, and Cleveland Police need the community to come forward with information that could lead to finding the culprit.

Police said the suspect in the photos below was seen breaking into seven different cars and shattering their windows around 1 a.m. on Dec. 19.

While the suspect went through all the cars inside the Stonebridge Waterfront apartment garage at 1500 Riverbed Street, he did not take anything, according to police.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Autoplay Caption

Police said a similar incident happened on Dec. 19, after the Stonebridge Waterfront incidents, about two miles away in the 5900 block of Father Caruso Drive where seven more cars were broken into.

There are no images of the suspect from Father Caruso Drive at this point in the investigation, police said.

Call Det. Majid at 216-623-2760 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on these crimes.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.