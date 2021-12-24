2 Strong 4 Bullies
Accidental shooting at Parma gun range sends man and woman to hospital

By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were taken to hospital after an accidental discharge of a weapon at a gun range in Parma Thursday night, according to police.

The incident happened at Parma Armory Shooting Center on Houserman Road around 5:30 pm.

Police said a 43-year-old male with a gunshot to the wrist and a 27-year-old female with a gunshot to the hip were both taken to MetroHealth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

