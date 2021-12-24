Browns Brothers make family of all Cleveland Browns fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brian Bailey and Jeff Brunson aren’t blood brothers, but the brothers-in-law both bleed brown and orange.

The pair even has something in common with Jake and Elwood, the original Blues Brothers.

“We’re on a mission from God,” they said simultaneously with a laugh.

Bailey and Brunson have had season tickets since 1999, and for the last six years, they’ve set up multiple tents at Burke Lakefront Airport as the Browns Brothers.

“We get up here about five o’clock on Saturday, set up all these tents, we enjoy ourselves, we drink, we sleep in the tent, we have two 30-thousand BTU heaters, keep ourselves warm and just have a good time,” explained Bailey.

And the tailgate for the two men is a moveable feast.

“We been to several away games,” said Bailey.

“Philadelphia , Miami, Jacksonville,” added Brunson.

“We got food thrown at us in Philadelphia,” laughs Bailey. “We took the Browns Brothers to London, had a great time over there. It was a lot of fun.”

Like a family reunion, there’s food, Beer Pong in one of the tents, and, of course, a football to toss. But that’s all secondary.

“The friends,” said Brunson about the most important part of the tailgate: “That’s what it’s all about. It’s all about Browns fans.”

“Some of ‘em we like and some of ‘em we don’t!” joked Bailey, looking at Danny Valentine.

“Me and my wife travel two hours to come hang out with these guys,” said Valentine, who travels up from Cambridge, Ohio. “Browns family!”

Brunson explains what makes the tailgate special.

“We’re brothers,” he said. “That’s exactly what it is. Everybody’s a brother here. Everybody’s a brother.”

