2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns Brothers make family of all Cleveland Browns fans

Their tailgate is a festival of football, fun, food and friendship
By Vic Gideon
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brian Bailey and Jeff Brunson aren’t blood brothers, but the brothers-in-law both bleed brown and orange.

The pair even has something in common with Jake and Elwood, the original Blues Brothers.

“We’re on a mission from God,” they said simultaneously with a laugh.

Bailey and Brunson have had season tickets since 1999, and for the last six years, they’ve set up multiple tents at Burke Lakefront Airport as the Browns Brothers.

“We get up here about five o’clock on Saturday, set up all these tents, we enjoy ourselves, we drink, we sleep in the tent, we have two 30-thousand BTU heaters, keep ourselves warm and just have a good time,” explained Bailey.

And the tailgate for the two men is a moveable feast.

“We been to several away games,” said Bailey.

“Philadelphia , Miami, Jacksonville,” added Brunson.

“We got food thrown at us in Philadelphia,” laughs Bailey. “We took the Browns Brothers to London, had a great time over there. It was a lot of fun.”

Like a family reunion, there’s food, Beer Pong in one of the tents, and, of course, a football to toss. But that’s all secondary.

“The friends,” said Brunson about the most important part of the tailgate: “That’s what it’s all about. It’s all about Browns fans.”

“Some of ‘em we like and some of ‘em we don’t!” joked Bailey, looking at Danny Valentine.

“Me and my wife travel two hours to come hang out with these guys,” said Valentine, who travels up from Cambridge, Ohio. “Browns family!”

Brunson explains what makes the tailgate special.

“We’re brothers,” he said. “That’s exactly what it is. Everybody’s a brother here. Everybody’s a brother.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland

Latest News

Browns Brothers make family of all Cleveland Browns fans
Browns Brothers make family of all Cleveland Browns fans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: “I anticipate him playing”
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Sports gambling kiosks.
Sports gambling bill officially signed by Governor, gambling expected to start late 2022