Cleveland police: Driver flees after crash that sent 2 to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women are hospitalized after a crash in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, and Cleveland police said they are searching for a driver who fled.

Cleveland EMS confirms emergency personnel transferred one woman in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near W. 25th Street next to MetroHealth Hospital.

The two-car crash left a minivan and Jeep with serious damage.

Cleveland police: Driver flees after crash that left 2 in critical condition (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police told our 19 News crew that the driver of the Jeep is now at large.

There’s no word on how many people were involved or what caused the crash.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

